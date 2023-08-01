trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643424
'I Like To Be Unique...', Hardik Pandya's Hilarious Statement As India's Decade-Long Record Against West Indies In Danger

The Indian team made two changes, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat coming into the playing XI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently showcased his leadership skills as he led the Indian team in the third and final ODI series against West Indies. Despite the challenging question thrown at him during the toss, Pandya's response exemplified his unique approach to leadership. Let's delve into the match and his statement that garnered attention from fans and critics alike.

The ODI series between India and West Indies was level at 1-1, setting the stage for an exhilarating finale. Regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli were rested for the match, giving Hardik Pandya the opportunity to lead the team once again. The pressure was on both sides, as West Indies aimed to end their victory drought against India in the 50-over format since 2006.


The Tricky Question

During the toss, former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree posed a challenging question to Hardik Pandya. Badree reminded Pandya that India hadn't lost a bilateral ODI series against West Indies in over a decade and asked if he wanted to be the captain to break that trend. In response, Pandya confidently stated, "It's okay. I like to be unique."

Despite the intriguing pre-match question, the focus swiftly shifted to the game itself. West Indies won the toss and chose to field first. Pandya's decision to bat first showcased his aggressive and proactive approach as captain. The Indian team made two changes, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat coming into the playing XI. Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill laid a solid foundation for India with an impressive 100-run partnership. Ishan Kishan continued his fine form, registering his third consecutive half-century on the tour. Gill, too, found his rhythm, scoring his first half-century of the series. Their partnership of 143 runs set the stage for a commanding total.

Pandya's Leadership on Display

Hardik Pandya's leadership was evident in the way he managed the team and remained composed under pressure. His decision to bat first and the strategic changes in the playing XI showcased his adaptability as a captain. Pandya's cool and collected demeanour on the field motivated the team to put their best foot forward.

