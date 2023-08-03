trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643890
IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's India Vs West Indies 1st T20I in Trinidad, 8PM IST, August 3

Team India will begin their five-match T20I series against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad with the first T20I on Thursday. India defeated West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series which ended at the same venue on Tuesday.

Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies are the co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup next year and will be looking to build their dominance in the build-up to the tournament after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. India, on the other hand, have been dominant in the head-to-head T20I clashes between the two sides – having won 17 out of the 25 encounters so far.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian team after taking over the reigns from Rohit Sharma in the second ODI match. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his T20I debut in this game after a sensational Test debut in Dominica last month.

For West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who was the highest run-scorer in Major League Cricket (MLC) will be available for the T20I series and will be a big boost to their line-up. Apart from Pooran, ODI skipper Shai Hope and Rajasthan Royals pacer Oshane Thomas will be making a comeback in the West Indies T20I lineup as well.

For India, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh could be seen in India colours once again. It will be interesting to see if Indian team management will play Sanju Samson over ‘Player of the Series’ in ODIs Ishan Kishan in this contest.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Details

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad

Date & Time: August 3, 8pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: DD Sports on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

IND vs WI 1st T20I Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik/Avesh Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles/Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph/Oshane Thomas

