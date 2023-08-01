IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI in Tarouba, 7PM IST, August 1

Team India and West Indies will be eyeing a series win when they face off in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. The three-match ODI series is level at 1-1 with Rohit Sharma’s Indian team winning the first game by five wickets and then the Windies bounced back to win the second clash by six wickets on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team and head coach Rahul Dravid will continue to experiment in the third ODI and decide to rest regular skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli for the deciding ODI once again.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope believes that the early start to the ODI at 930am has been the reason why batters from both sides, apart from himself and India’s Ishan Kishan have struggled in the ODI series so far. The game at Trinidad on Tuesday will once again start at 930am and the track at the Brian Lara Stadium has never hosted an ODI before this.



For India, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel and Umran Malik could once again get an opportunity to stake claim for a permanent berth in the Indian side. West Indies, on the other hand, are likely to stick with the same winning XI for the third ODI.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Date & Time: August 1, 7pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: DD Sports on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Brandon King, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motei, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales