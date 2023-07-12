'It Is Hard On Ruturaj Gaikwad,' Fans React As Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal Make Test Debuts For India Vs West Indies In 1st Test

Young guns Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal made their Test debut for Team India against the West Indies in the first game of the tour at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Jaiswal impressed in the IPL 2023 season as well as his phenomenal numbers in domestic cricket also helped his cause. Kishan on the other hand got the chance ahead of KS Bharat who has not scored with his bat for India in the last ten innings he played. (MS Dhoni To Adam Gilchrist: Wicket-Keeper Batters With Most Runs In Test Cricket - In Pics)

However, there was one name the fans were expecting to see in the lineup and him missing out on the first game did not go well with the netizens. Social media was disappointed after Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on playing the first Test against West Indies.



Checkout the mixed reactions here:

Coming to the match, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test of the two-match series. The match is being played in Dominica. Brathwaite said at the toss that the team will work towards consistency in its performance.

"Surface is generally dry, but there's moisture in the first hour. We had a ten-day camp in Antigua. Lara was there, that was good for our young batters. We had seen ourselves in good positions in the last WTC cycle. What we need is consistency and putting it together. Want the boys to be positive…Alick Athanaze will get a debut."

West Indies finished 8th in the last two WTC cycles.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the team has played some consistent cricket and made it to two WTC finals.

"We started off with Barbados, played a practice game there. We've had good prep here even though rain played spoilsport a little. (Learnings from previous WTC cycle) The championship final is still couple of years from now. We've played some consistent cricket that's why we've played two finals. This is something we can take forward.

“Lot of new guys in the squad, so hopefully, we can get good perspective from the last two cycles. This cycle will be no different. (Debutants) Just want them to enjoy. They will have nerves but its our responsibility to make sure they enjoy. Those guys have the potential and I hope we can give them all the comfort and happiness they need on the ground."