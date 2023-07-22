trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639090
Watch: Mukesh Kumar's Pumped Up Celebration After Taking Maiden Test Wicket For India vs West Indies In 2nd Test

Watch the video of Mukesh Kumar clinching his maiden Test wicket for India in the second Test against West Indies.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Mukesh Kumar celebrates after taking maiden wicket for India.

Mukesh Kumar made his debut for Team India in the ongoing Test match series against West Indies on Thursday. On Saturday Day 3 of the second Test, Kumar clinched his maiden Test wicket handing India a much-needed breakthrough after dismissing Kirk McKenzie of West Indies.

Watch the video here:


Earlier, The Indian pacer revealed a touching moment with his mother when he called her on the phone after winning India's 308th Test hat. The 29-year-old thanked his mother for being there for him throughout the years and gave her credit for his accomplishments. The BCCI posted the viral video on all of its social media channels. (More to follow)

