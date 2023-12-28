IND-W Vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women Vs Australia Women 1st ODI In Mumbai, 130PM IST, December 28

The Indian women's team, buoyed by their Test victory against Australia, sets its sights on the upcoming ODI series. Alyssa Healy's Australian side, stung by the Test defeat, aims to stage a resounding comeback. With three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is on the horizon, both teams gear up for an intense clash.

India seeks to extend their Test triumph's momentum into the white-ball format. Smriti Mandhana, recovering her form from the England series, displayed prowess in the Test against Australia. Shafali Verma, known for her explosive batting, holds promise as a pivotal player for India. The team boasts an array of in-form players, elevating hopes for continued success.

Notable talents like Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma add depth to India's roster, poised to shine in the upcoming matches. Australia, led by the formidable Tahlia McGrath, presents a potent challenge. Alyssa Healy, despite a quiet Test outing, remains a key figure eager to unleash her batting prowess.

The ODI series promises gripping encounters, with both sides brimming with talent and hunger for victory. As anticipation builds, eyes turn towards standout performers and potential game-changers, setting the stage for an electrifying series.

Check Dream11 prediction for India women vs Australia women 1st ODI below:

IND-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur

AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham