trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703551
NewsCricket
IND-W VS AUS-W

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India women vs Australia women 1st ODI: Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 1st ODI between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Alyssa Healy's Australia.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop? Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy. (Image: X)

After sealing the Test match vs Australia, the Indian women's team will be aiming to kickstart the ODI series with a win as well. Alyssa Healy's side will be aiming to make a strong comeback after they were shocked in the Test match. Australia women will play 3 ODIs and same number of T20Is.

India wil be hoping that they carry forward their good Test form into the white-ball series. Smriti Mandhana, who struggled vs England but found her touch in the Test vs Aussies. Shafal Verma is an explosive batter and it will be interesting to watch how she bats in this series. Almost all of India's main players are in good formm.

Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma are also two stars from India women team to watch out for. Tahlia McGrath is one big star in Australian team who could turn out to be dangerous for India. Healy was not among runs in the Test vs India, and will be itching to make a strong comeback with the bat. Needless to say, the ODI series is going to be one exciting series. 

Here's everything you need to know about India women vs Australia women 1st ODI here:

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 28 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

IND Women vs Australia women: SQUADS

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?