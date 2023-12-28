IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

After sealing the Test match vs Australia, the Indian women's team will be aiming to kickstart the ODI series with a win as well. Alyssa Healy's side will be aiming to make a strong comeback after they were shocked in the Test match. Australia women will play 3 ODIs and same number of T20Is.

India wil be hoping that they carry forward their good Test form into the white-ball series. Smriti Mandhana, who struggled vs England but found her touch in the Test vs Aussies. Shafal Verma is an explosive batter and it will be interesting to watch how she bats in this series. Almost all of India's main players are in good formm.

Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma are also two stars from India women team to watch out for. Tahlia McGrath is one big star in Australian team who could turn out to be dangerous for India. Healy was not among runs in the Test vs India, and will be itching to make a strong comeback with the bat. Needless to say, the ODI series is going to be one exciting series.

Here's everything you need to know about India women vs Australia women 1st ODI here:

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 28 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

IND Women vs Australia women: SQUADS

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown