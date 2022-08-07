Indian women's cricket team will play in the final of the T20 competition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (August 7) with an eye on the gold medal and their opponents will be the world champions Autsralia. India had opened their campaign with a three-wicket loss vs the Meg Lanning's side, which raises its bar in the big games like the final. Not to forget, India have already ensured the silver medal for themselves in the competition. However, they would be eager to finish on a high. The last time India beat Australia in a knockout game of a big ticket event was five years ago in 2017 semi-finals when Harmanpreet Kaur struck maginificent unbeaten 171 to take India into the finals. Since then, Australia have dominated Indians in key clashes, including the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final.

The Australian side is filled with match-winners like Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Lanning etc. India came very close to making an upset in the opening encounter but Gardner stepped up to score a fifty in that game to deny India any chance of pulling off the win.

India will bank on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur to come good in the big final. The Indian team played really well in the semis to knock the home team England out of the competition. It was an all-round display by the Indian unit which saw them get past the English women with 4 runs in hand.

Brilliant stuff from the Indian Girls. Maza aa gaya. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were brilliant in the last few overs and a spectacular win to beat England in the semifinals. Will be rooting for our girls in the finals tomorrow @BCCIWomen #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/XsjI78XF1u— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2022

Expect temperatures to rise as these two are one of the most popular T20 sides in women's cricket and Indian fans will surely arrive in big numbers at Edgbaston, Birmingham to support Team India. The final could cross TRP records as Indian fans will be hooked to TV sets when the match begins.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 9:30 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.