History awaits Indian women's cricket team as they take on England in their backyard in the T20 semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6). India beat Pakistan and Barbados to make it to the semis after losing their opening encounter vs Australia. England, on the other hand, will be a tough opposition as they are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They started off their campaign with victory over Sri Lanka. They then went on to beat South Africa and New Zealand to book their place in the las-four of the competition. One of the biggest absentees for them in the all-important semi-finals will be their captain Heather Knight who has been ruled out of the competition due to a hip injury.

Chek India's Day 9 schedule at CWG 2022 here

India would be hoping for a berth in the final which will assure them of a silver medal. But even if they lose today, India will have a chance to win the bronze medal as a third-place playoff will take place between the losers of the 2 semi-finals. Harmanpreet Kaur's side however have their sights set on the gold medal.

We thought Jemimah is ready to bat at No. 3. She has the experience of playing in England and we felt we must promote her in the batting order: Head Coach @imrameshpowar #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7gKHf4vWv5 August 5, 2022

ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final Match Details

TOSS: The match toss between England & India will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG-W vs IND-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Alice Capsey, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Katherine Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh (vc), Sarah Glenn.

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XI

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh