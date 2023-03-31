India Behaves Like Cricket's Superpower: Imran Khan Adds Fuel Fire To BCCI Vs PCB Tussle

The cricket boards of India and Pakistan have been at odds over the scheduling of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. While the former is set to take place in Pakistan, the latter will be hosted by India later this year. There were reports that India might play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, but there has been no confirmation on whether Pakistan will travel to India for the World Cup. The tensions between the two boards have led former Pakistan captain Imran Khan to criticize the Indian cricket board for behaving like a "superpower" and being "arrogant."

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister between 2018-2022, accused the BCCI of dictating world cricket due to their financial power. He also commented on the absence of Pakistan players in the Indian Premier League, which he claimed was a result of the Indian cricket board's arrogance. According to him, it was "strange" that the Indian board should take it out on Pakistani players by not allowing them to feature in the IPL.

“It is a sad and unfortunate affair, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a super power of who they should play and who they shouldn’t,” Imran told Times Radio on Friday, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Imran sent a message to young Pakistani cricketers, advising them not to worry about their non-participation in the IPL. He said that Pakistan had quality young cricketers of their own, and they should focus on improving their skills and representing their country at the international level.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has already begun, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League concluded earlier this month, with Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars winning their second successive title.

“I find it strange that the Indian cricket board should take it out on the Pakistan cricket players [by not allowing them to feature in the IPL] and it just reeks of arrogance," he said.

"If India doesn't allow Pakistan to play IPL then Pakistan should not worry about it because Pakistan itself has quality young cricketers," Imran said.

The strained relationship between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan is unfortunate, and it is important for both sides to find a way to work together in the best interests of the sport. While there are differences between the two boards, it is crucial that they do not allow these differences to impact the game and the players who represent their respective countries. Ultimately, cricket is a sport that unites people, and it is up to the administrators to ensure that this remains the case.