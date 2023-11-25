India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IC vs SSS Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Ranchi, 630PM IST, November 25
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket 2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IC vs SSS, India Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The upcoming seventh match of Legends League Cricket 2023 promises an exciting clash between India Capitals and Southern Super Stars at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on November 25. The India Capitals, currently in the fifth spot after suffering two consecutive losses, are eager to secure their first victory. The Southern Super Stars, positioned at the bottom of the table, are yet to win a match. Both teams are set to face off, with each determined to notch their first win and improve their standings in the tournament. The contest is anticipated to be thrilling, adding to the excitement of the LLC 2023 season.
It's time for Match 7_ as @CapitalsIndia lock horns with @SSuper_Stars , a must win clash for both the sides ___#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/p4U2Xl3gNV — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 25, 2023
IC vs SSS Dream 11 team
Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Ben Dunk
Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Ross Taylor, Hashim Amla
All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Dilshan Munaweera
Bowlers: Suranga Lakmal, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana
Captain: Gautam Gambhir
Vice Captain: Ashle Nurse
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Full Squad
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Kirk Edwards, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Fidel Edwards, Dilhara Fernando, Ishwar Pandey, Pravin Tambe, KP Appanna, Munaf Patel
Southern Super Stars: Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Jesse Ryder, Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Probable Playing 11s
Southern Super Stars Probable playing 11: Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao
India Capitals Probable playing 11: Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel
