'800', Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic trailer is set to be released in Mumbai on September 5 at a star-studded event where India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar will be the chief guest. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Tamil in the month of October.

Sridevi Movies' senior Tollywood producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is all prepared to kick off the campaign in style. He is delighted that Sachin will be present for the occasion. Krishna Prasad, best known for his work on 'Aditya 369' and other hits, controls the film's release rights not just in Telugu but also in other languages.

‘800’ targets the millions of fans of cricket as well as drama lovers. The former cricketer is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and more than 530 ODI wickets in his career spanning several years.

