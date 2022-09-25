NewsCricket
INDIA LEGENDS VS BANGLADESH LEGENDS LIVE STREAMING

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-L vs BAN-L in Road Safety World Series T20 2022 in India on TV and Online?

Here is all you need to know about India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the 18th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday. India Legends are at the top of the points table with two wins in four games with two no-results. On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends are at the bottom of the table with three defeats in three games.

Match Details

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Road Safety World Series T20 2022

September 25, Sunday

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

When will Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IND-L) and Bangladesh Legends (BAN-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IND-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BAN-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IND-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BAN-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IND-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BAN-L) match?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IND-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BAN-L) match?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IND-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BAN-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Probable Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

India Legends Probable Playing XI: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

Full Squads

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ravi Gaikwad

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mehrab Hossain, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

