INDIA LEGENDS VS SOUTH AFRICA LEGENDS LIVESTREAM

Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast Channel In India: When And Where To Watch IND L vs SA L Match online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India? Road Safety World Series 2022 Match 1

The Road Safety World Series will be back today with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the first match of the tournament. The Sachin Tendulkar-led India will defend the title this year. The tournament will be held from September 10 to October 1. 

India Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details below:

Where is the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match going to be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played in Green Park, Kanpur.

When is the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match going to be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match is going to be played on Saturday (September 10). It is start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match can be watched on TV channels - Sports18, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Where can I livestream the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match can be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV app. 

