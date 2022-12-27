Shikhar Dhawan to be DROPPED from Team India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Reports

India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, who was the skipper of the ODI squad in the last few international series, is all set to be dropped from the Indian team for the Sri Lanka ODI series scheduled to start on January 10. According to RevSportz, "Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be dropped from the Indian ODI squad to face Sri Lanka in January." In Team India's last ODI series against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan smashed a double-century replacing injured Rohit Sharma. After this incredible knock, many cricket pundits were saying that Ishan is most likely to replace out-of-form Shikhar.

IND vs SL T20I & ODI series

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: January 3rd in Mumbai India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: January 5th in Pune India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: January 7th in Rajkot India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: January 10th in Guwahati India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: January 12th in Kolkata India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: January 15th in Thiruvananthapuram

India Predicted Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

India Predicted Squad For Sri Lanka ODIs: Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Other Contenders: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.



Earlier, In advance of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has supported Ishan Kishan to take KL Rahul's spot as the Indian cricket team's opener. Brett Lee stated on his official YouTube channel that Ishan just achieved the fastest ODI double hundred in history and that if he continues to play well and stay healthy, he should unquestionably start for India at the World Cup. The 46-year-old urged the Indian selection committee to support Ishan in his bid to join the World Cup roster. Being the captain of India in the format, Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly compete in the prestigious competition.

"With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don't know. Should it happen? Hell yeah, it should. The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit, and be around the next few months, he should be a sure-shot opener for India at the World Cup," the former Australian pacer said.

"Back Ishan to make it in the World Cup squad with an eye on the future and clearly, he would be on a high after that knock as he should be. However, a word of caution. Too much praise had led to cobwebs in the head. So my advice to Ishan Kishan would be... forget about the milestone, forget about the double hundred as soon as you can. There are bigger milestones to achieve, and higher peaks to scale. Ishan Kishan has to forget about the euphoria of his double hundred. Just focus on the process stay fit and keep smashing big runs," he added.