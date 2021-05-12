हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India tour to Sri Lanka: Series in jeopardy as COVID-19 cases increases in island

According to official numbers announced in Colombo, the 2,568 cases recorded on Tuesday included 38 overseas returnees.

File image (Source: Twitter)

India are to tour Sri Lanka for a short cricket series in July, but increasing COVID-19 cases in that country could worry the Indian cricket board. The island nation recorded 2,568 cases on Tuesday.

According to official numbers announced in Colombo, the 2,568 cases recorded on Tuesday included 38 overseas returnees.

On May 10, the island recorded 2,624 cases and on May 9 the number was 2,672.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that India are set to travel to Sri Lanka in July for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium is likely to host all six games of the series.

"We plan to host the entire series at one venue. As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time," Arjuna de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) Administrative Committee chairman, told Sportstar on Monday.

"With the Covid situation fluid, we cannot allow fans yet, so all the matches will be closed-door affairs," De Silva said.

