India U19 Star Sachin Dhas Is Named After Sachin Tendulkar, Wears No 10 Jersey

Sachin Dhas, a rising star from India's Under-19 cricket team, is not just making headlines for his exceptional performance but also for the intriguing story behind his name. Named after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Dhas is leaving a mark in the cricketing world, reminiscent of his namesake's legacy.

The Emergence of Sachin Dhas

Hailing from Beed, a town with limited cricketing infrastructure, Dhas has defied odds to shine on the international stage. Trained on half turfs due to the lack of full cricket pitches, his journey reflects sheer determination and passion for the sport. Despite facing challenges, Dhas emerged as a standout performer, displaying remarkable game sense and an impressive strike rate.

The Influence of Sachin Tendulkar

Named after the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, Dhas carries the weight of expectations associated with the legendary cricketer's name. His father, Sanjay Dhas, a devout fan of Tendulkar, bestowed the name upon his son in 2005, envisioning greatness for him in the world of cricket. Interestingly, while Sachin Dhas dons the number 10 jersey synonymous with Tendulkar, he also admires modern great Virat Kohli.

Family Support and Sacrifices

Behind Sachin Dhas's success lies unwavering support from his family, especially his father, who ensured his son's focus remained undeterred despite the challenges. Sacrifices were made, with Dhas's mother, a police officer, juggling demanding work shifts while harboring hopes for her son's cricketing career. Despite initial apprehensions, she now avidly follows Dhas's matches, showcasing immense pride in his achievements.

Dedication and Practice Regimen

Dhas's journey is a testament to relentless dedication and rigorous practice. Spending hours honing his skills on the field, coupled with gym sessions, reflects his commitment to excellence. Credit is also due to his coach, Sheikh Azhar, whose guidance played a pivotal role in shaping Dhas's cricketing prowess.

Future Prospects and Aspirations

"While he was always good against pace and spin, we wanted to check whether he will be able to get on top of the bounce," says Sanjay, Sachin's father according to Indian Express. "Azhar bhai used to put a three feet-long and four- feet wide iron plate at the good-length area. We used to do throw-downs. The ball used to climb on him. He struggled for some time but perfected his game as time progressed."