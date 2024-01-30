India U19 vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch IND Under 19 Vs NZ Under 19 Super Six Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India take on New Zealand today in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 with an aim to inch closer to a spot in the semi-finals. If India beat New Zealand, they will pretty much book their place in the semis as their next game is against Nepal U19, who are an easier opponent, on paper, to beat. The defending champions have their eyes set on the trophy and will hope that captain Uday Saharan continues to have a good game with the bat and as leader of the side.

After a faulty start in the tournament, dashing opener Arshin Kulkarni finally came good in the last match vs USA, hitting a marvellous ton. Indian team will be hoping that he has a good game along side Musheer Khan, who has been in terrific form in this World Cup. India will start as favourites to win this contest as they have been unbeaten so far in the tournament, winning all of their group games. But these crucial matches is what matters and India cannot afford a slip.

New Zealand are a strong side. Historically, they have this knack of upsetting India at the World Cups. Can they do it this time to this Indian U19 team. Let's see.

India (INDU19) vs New Zealand (NZ U19) Super Six Match Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch INDU19 vs NZ U19 Super Six Match? Read below:

When will India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match match be played?

India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match will be played January 30 (Tuesday), 2024.

Where will India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match be played?

India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match will take place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

At what time will India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match start?

India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match live streaming in India?

India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match live telecast in India?

India U19 Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match live telecast will be on Sports 18 Network in India.

India U19 Vs New Zealand U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

New Zealand U19 Squad: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson(c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode(w), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke, James Nelson, Alex Thompson, Ewald Schreuder, Robbie Foulkes