WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Unleashes Monstrous 101-Meter Six, Video Goes Viral

In a thrilling encounter between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Shreyas Iyer showcased his prowess with a colossal 101-meter six, stealing the spotlight in India's resounding victory. During India's chase of 273 runs against Afghanistan, Shreyas Iyer entered the scene when the team needed stability. India's openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, had set the stage ablaze with their blazing innings. However, when they departed, it was the turn of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli to carry the torch forward.

Shreyas Iyer's Record-Breaking Six

In the 32nd over, Shreyas Iyer faced Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who had been a challenging bowler to tackle. But Iyer, known for his ability to accelerate at the right moment, exhibited his mettle. With a calm and composed approach, he capitalized on a ball pitched in his hitting arc. The result was a gigantic six that soared high into the Delhi sky and landed an astonishing 101 meters away. It was an awe-inspiring moment that left the fans and pundits alike in sheer amazement.

India's Triumph Over Afghanistan

Shreyas Iyer's heroic shot was the icing on the cake in a match that saw India conquer Afghanistan by 8 wickets with a whopping 15 overs to spare. Rohit Sharma's blazing century, the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup, played a pivotal role in India's successful chase. His 131-run innings, adorned with 14 fours and 5 sixes, set the tone for the victory.

The Afghan Challenge

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, had set a competitive target of 273 runs for India to chase. Shahidi's gritty 80 off 88 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai's attacking 62 off 69 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours, fueled their team's innings. However, India's bowlers, led by the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah, managed to keep the scoring rate in check. Bumrah claimed four crucial wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with key breakthroughs.

Shreyas Iyer's Redemption

Shreyas Iyer's stunning six marked a significant moment in his World Cup journey. After a disappointing start in the tournament with a duck against Australia, his resolute knock against Afghanistan served as redemption. His ability to handle the pressure and deliver when it mattered most showcased his growing maturity as a cricketer.

As India's campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 gains momentum, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer as he looks to carry forward this impressive form into the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14. With his powerful stroke play and newfound confidence, Shreyas Iyer is set to play a pivotal role in India's quest for World Cup glory.