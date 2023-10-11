India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 New Delhi Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Match No 9?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hosts India and Afghanistan will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 10). Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue displayed a stellar performance against Australia in their first game of the World Cup 2023 after being put in a very tricky spot by the five-time champions. Ahead of the game against Afghanistan, take a look at the Weather report from New Delhi for tomorrow.

The match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST) and the weather is expected to be cricket-friendly in Delhi tomorrow. However, it has been a case in recent times that likes to interrupt the matches which Team India are playing - Asia Cup 2023 was very frustrating for fans around the globe. (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Some Things Never Change,' Pakistan Trolled For Poor Fielding Display Against Sri Lanka)

Team India will once again go out in the field without their star opener Shubman Gill. It is the second game of the World Cup that Shubman Gill will miss due to sickness. In India's first game, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed some pure class when India were reeling at 2/3 chasing 200.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Weather Report

The good news for fans is that there is zero chances of rain tomorrow at the venue. The afternoon temperature is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the evening temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees Celsius. However, the second half is anticipated to involve dew. (Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash)

IND vs AFG CWC'23 Probable Playing XI:

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi