Big Blow To Australia As Two Key Players Ruled Out Of 1st ODI vs India

In a blow to Australia's hopes in the upcoming ODI series against India, star players Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will be sidelined for the opening match, scheduled for September 22, 2023. Captain Pat Cummins shared this news, revealing that both players are nursing injuries from their previous outings. However, Cummins remains upbeat about his own participation in all three ODIs against India. This setback is undoubtedly a concern for the Australian team as they aim to fine-tune their squad for the impending ODI World Cup.

Starc's and Maxwell's Absence

Mitchell Starc, renowned for his pace and accuracy, will miss the opening ODI due to persistent "groin soreness." The left-arm quick has been struggling with this injury since his participation in the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes tour in the United Kingdom. Captain Cummins expressed hope that Starc would recover in time for the final two ODIs of the series.

Equally disappointing is the absence of Glenn Maxwell, who was set to make his international comeback. Maxwell, who missed out on the South Africa tour, was looking to prove his mettle once again on the big stage. Unfortunately, his participation in the first ODI is also off the table.



Cummins' Determination

Despite the setbacks, Pat Cummins is determined to lead from the front. Cummins himself had to sit out of the South Africa series due to a wrist fracture sustained during the Ashes. However, he assured fans that he's "100 percent fit" and ready to participate in all three ODIs against India. Cummins emphasized the importance of finding the right combinations and ensuring that the team is in optimal condition for the World Cup.



Labuschagne's Potential

Cummins has high hopes for Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in excellent form. Labuschagne is expected to play a vital role in the upcoming series, and Cummins believes he could stake his claim for a spot in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup. Labuschagne's performance against South Africa, where he stepped in as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green, showcased his talent and intent.



Zampa's Role in Death Overs

Cummins hinted at the possibility of using Adam Zampa in the death overs against India. Zampa, who faced some challenges in South Africa, possesses the ability to keep the run rate down and pick crucial wickets in the latter stages of the innings. This strategic move could take some pressure off the pace bowlers.



Looking Ahead to the World Cup

Australia's World Cup campaign begins against India on October 8. The series against India provides the Kangaroos with a chance to acclimatize to Indian conditions and test various combinations. Cummins emphasized the importance of not overexerting players in the hot and humid conditions, ensuring that they are fresh and ready for the World Cup. As Australia prepares for the ODI series against India, the absence of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in the opening ODI is a setback. However, Captain Pat Cummins remains optimistic about his own fitness and the team's prospects. The series serves as a crucial opportunity to fine-tune the squad ahead of the ODI World Cup, and Cummins is determined to lead his team to success. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the action on the field as these two cricketing giants clash in a series that promises excitement and anticipation.