topStoriesenglish2572206
NewsCricket
ROHIT SHARMA

Muje Kya Dikha Raha Hai...: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Asks Broadcaster to Show Review, Video Goes Viral - Watch

During a crucial moment in the game, when Ashwin appealed for an LBW decision against Peter Handscomb, the on-field umpire ruled it not out.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Muje Kya Dikha Raha Hai...: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Asks Broadcaster to Show Review, Video Goes Viral - Watch

India dominated the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur on Saturday. With this win, India takes a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. In the first innings, India bowled out Australia for a score of 177, but then replied with a strong 400 runs, thanks to Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century and half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The second innings saw lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin take five wickets as Australia were bowled out for just 91 runs.

Also Read: How Can India Qualify for World Test Championship Final After a BIG Win Over Australia in Nagpur Test? Check Details

During a crucial moment in the game, when Ashwin appealed for an LBW decision against Peter Handscomb, the on-field umpire ruled it not out. In response, India opted for a review, and while the cameras were trained on the Indian captain Rohit Sharma to catch his reaction, he became frustrated. A video of Rohit's unusual and irate reaction, in which he appeared to instruct the broadcasters to show the replay of the LBW decision being reviewed instead of his face, spread quickly on social media.

All-rounder Jadeja, who recently returned to international cricket following a knee injury, was named Player of the Match for his impressive seven wickets and half-century contribution. During India's first innings, Jadeja and Axar staged a crucial 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket to put India in a strong position. This lead was further emphasized by Axar's partnership with tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, and eventually proved too much for Australia.

In the second innings, Australia's vice-captain Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 25 runs, the highest score for the visitors. Besides Ashwin's five wickets, Shami and Jadeja took two each and Axar took one. During the match, a video of Rohit Sharma's frustrated reaction to a DRS decision went viral on social media.

Live Tv

Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma news updateRohit sharma newsRohit Sharma updateIND vs AUS 1st TestIND vs AUS 1st Test news updateIND vs AUS 1st Test newsIND vs AUS 1st Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateNagpur TestNagpur Test news updateNagpur Test newsNagpur Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway