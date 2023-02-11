Muje Kya Dikha Raha Hai...: Rohit Sharma Hilariously Asks Broadcaster to Show Review, Video Goes Viral - Watch

India dominated the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur on Saturday. With this win, India takes a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. In the first innings, India bowled out Australia for a score of 177, but then replied with a strong 400 runs, thanks to Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century and half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The second innings saw lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin take five wickets as Australia were bowled out for just 91 runs.

— Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 11, 2023

During a crucial moment in the game, when Ashwin appealed for an LBW decision against Peter Handscomb, the on-field umpire ruled it not out. In response, India opted for a review, and while the cameras were trained on the Indian captain Rohit Sharma to catch his reaction, he became frustrated. A video of Rohit's unusual and irate reaction, in which he appeared to instruct the broadcasters to show the replay of the LBW decision being reviewed instead of his face, spread quickly on social media.

All-rounder Jadeja, who recently returned to international cricket following a knee injury, was named Player of the Match for his impressive seven wickets and half-century contribution. During India's first innings, Jadeja and Axar staged a crucial 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket to put India in a strong position. This lead was further emphasized by Axar's partnership with tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, and eventually proved too much for Australia.

In the second innings, Australia's vice-captain Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 25 runs, the highest score for the visitors. Besides Ashwin's five wickets, Shami and Jadeja took two each and Axar took one. During the match, a video of Rohit Sharma's frustrated reaction to a DRS decision went viral on social media.