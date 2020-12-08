India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I Sydney: Aussies inching towards big total, know where to watch live streaming of match

SYDNEY: With India having already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, Team India skipper Virat Kohli is eyeing a clean sweep as he leads his team in the third and final T20I against Australia on Tuesday. While India won the opening match of the series on Canberra relatively easily, a contest that created that concussion substitute controversy, the second match was a closer affair.

Australia were without their captain in Sydney but Matthew Wade led admirably, hitting an aggressive fifty as the hosts posted a challenging 194/5. India batters performed in unison with Shikhar Dhawan scoring fifty before late fireworks from Hardik Pandya took India over the line in the final over.

The third and final T20I match between India and Australia is being played on Tuesday, December 8.

The final match has begun at 1:40 PM IST. The toss took place at 1.10 PM IST

The India vs Australia third T20I match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

The contest can be watched live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

The Aussies are inching towards a big total and are 148-2 in 16 overs.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia T2oI Full Squads

India T20Is Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.