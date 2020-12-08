India vs Australia: Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep

8 December 2020, 13:20 PM
3rd T20I playing XI:
Australia XI: A Finch, M Wade, S Smith, G Maxwell, M Henriques, D Short, D Sams, S Abbott, A Tye, M Swepson, A Zampa
India XI: S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, S Samson, H Pandya, S Thakur, W Sundar, D Chahar, Y Chahal, T Natarajan
Tails was the call and tails it is. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli wins the toss and has opted to bowl first. We are playing the same XI as the previous game. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vOM9Rtlec5
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2020
Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep.
Something that'd cheer up the Indian fans, but will also make them nostalgic. (Video from the second T20I when Mathew Wade couldn't stump Shikhar Dhawan)
— ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020
Man of the match of the second T20I Hardik Pandya on the Australia tour so far:
Scores 42*, 16, 92*, 28, 90
Average 89.33
Strike rate 121.81
Will he finish the #AUSvIND T20I series with another fiery knock? pic.twitter.com/KpDQbmM2kT
— ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2020
Have a look at India's tour of Australia 2020 so far:
The #AUSvIND contest so far:
First ODI
Second ODI
Third ODI
First T20I
Second T20I
Third T20I
Will the T20Is also end 2-1 or can India complete a sweep? pic.twitter.com/eavwG4O6Om
— ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2020
