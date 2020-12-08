India vs Australia: Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

While the Men in Blue have already taken the series and will aim for a clean sweep, the Aussies will look to win the third and the last T20I.

India in the penultimate match of the series on Sunday swept aside the Kangaroos by six wickets after opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan hammered a crucial half-century and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's quick-fire unbeaten knock of 42 runs took India home in the last over.

Put in to bat first, stand-in skipper Matthew Wade notched up a crucial half-century of 58 runs as Australia posted a good total of 194/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Notably, there is a chance for the Virat Kohli-led side to complete a second T20I series whitewash over the Aussies in Australia. Earlier in 2016, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had led the Men in Blue to a 3-0 clean sweep.