हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep

There is a chance for the Virat Kohli-led side to complete a second T20I series whitewash over the Aussies in Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 - 13:20
Comments |
Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 8, 2020). 

While the Men in Blue have already taken the series and will aim for a clean sweep, the Aussies will look to win the third and the last T20I.

India in the penultimate match of the series on Sunday swept aside the Kangaroos by six wickets after opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan hammered a crucial half-century and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's quick-fire unbeaten knock of 42 runs took India home in the last over. 

Put in to bat first, stand-in skipper Matthew Wade notched up a crucial half-century of 58 runs as Australia posted a good total of 194/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Notably, there is a chance for the Virat Kohli-led side to complete a second T20I series whitewash over the Aussies in Australia. Earlier in 2016, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had led the Men in Blue to a 3-0 clean sweep.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the live updates on India vs Australia 3rd T20I: 

 

8 December 2020, 13:20 PM

3rd T20I playing XI:

Australia XI: A Finch, M Wade, S Smith, G Maxwell, M Henriques, D Short, D Sams, S Abbott, A Tye, M Swepson, A Zampa

India XI: S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Iyer, S Samson, H Pandya, S Thakur, W Sundar, D Chahar, Y Chahal, T Natarajan

8 December 2020, 13:16 PM

8 December 2020, 13:13 PM

Virat Kohli opts to bowl first, aiming for clean sweep.

8 December 2020, 12:55 PM

Something that'd cheer up the Indian fans, but will also make them nostalgic. (Video from the second T20I when Mathew Wade couldn't stump Shikhar Dhawan)

8 December 2020, 12:51 PM

Man of the match of the second T20I Hardik Pandya on the Australia tour so far:

8 December 2020, 12:50 PM

Have a look at India's tour of Australia 2020 so far:
 

 

8 December 2020, 12:48 PM

The toss for India vs Australia 3rd T20I is going to take place shortly.

  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bharat Bandh: from 11 am to 3 pm, the entire Delhi traffic jam