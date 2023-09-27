Watch: Virat Kohli DANCES In Front Of Marnus Labuschagne To Mock Him, Video Goes Viral

India and Australia locked horns in Rajkot for the third and final ODI of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. During the match, Virat Kohli was seen teasing Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne hilariously showing him some dance moves. It all happened when Steve Smith was taking a short cool down break because of the heat in Rajpot. Just after Mitchell Marsh's wicket, Australia's reserve players came out with a chair and some drinks for Smith. (Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Playing India Vs Australia 3rd ODI? Rohit Sharma Gives Update)

Kohli's antics during Smith's cooldown break is going viral at the moment. Fan are enjoying the all-happy Virat Kohli relaxed ahead of the ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023. India's lineup is in red-hot form ahead of the major tournament with all batters firing runs regularly and bowlers causing mayhem to the opposition batters.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav returned in the India playing 11 after missing the couple of games in the series. All-rounder Washington Sundar was also given a chance in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. India are likely to announce the final squad for the World Cup soon.

Smith left for the pavilion after Mohammed Siraj trapped him LBW for 74 off 61 deliveries. Smith lost his concentration due to the heated conditions. He scored 41 in Mohali in the first ODI but was dismissed for a golden duck in the second one in Indore recently. Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss and openers David Warner, and Mitchell Marsh gave their side a flying start. The left-handed opener smashed 56 off 34 before Prasidh Krishna got his wicket.