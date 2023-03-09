India vs Australia 4th Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS 4th Test Match Online and on TV?

India’s batting megastars will be desperate to clear the cobwebs from their head in pursuit of a second successive World Test Championship final berth as they take on Australia in the series-deciding fourth Test in Ahmedabad from Thursday (March 9). The equation remains simple for the hosts. Win the series 3-1 and don’t depend on the result of Sri Lanka’s away rubber in New Zealand for a ticket to summit WTC clash in June.

After the spinners from both sides held fort on designer tracks that bordered on being under-prepared, the firm and even bounce on offer at Motera does promise some welcome respite for the batters. Virat Kohli and company will leave no stone unturned to change the all-too-familiar script of two and half day games, which is starting to get lopsided and boring.

The imposing amphitheatre that the Narendra Modi Stadium is, will certainly create the right kind of aura that a high-stakes Test match deserves. With 100,000 people expected on the opening day to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watch a cricket match for the first time in a stadium named after the former, the buzz is set to reach a crescendo.

But, for maintaining that interest, the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will have to take the onus upon themselves to win the mind game and the battle of 22 yards. Bigger in size than even the iconic MCG, the walk from the centre of the track to the dressing room is a lonely walk of around 100 metres and some 70 plus staircases.

Kohli (111) and Cheteshwar Pujara (98) would like to stay long enough on the 22 yards so that the long walk back doesn’t seem more arduous.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia 4th Test match:

When will the India vs Australia 4th Test match start?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will start on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the India vs Australia 4th Test match be played?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be hosted in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Australia 4th Test match begin?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will begin at 930 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 4th Test match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann