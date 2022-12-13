India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Weather Report: Rain to play spoilsport in Chattogram? Checkout IND vs BAN Pitch report, Possible 11 and more here

IND vs BAN 1st Test weather report: A huge test awaits for KL Rahul and company at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Team India will eye victory over Bangladesh in the 1st Test of the 2-match series. The Day 1 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will begin at 9:00 AM (IST) as the KL Rahul-led side will have no option but to take an aggressive approach in order to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Moreover, India will eye revenge for the recent ODI series they lost against Bangladesh as well. Key players like full-time skipper Rohit Sharma along with Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are out due to injuries but India have called up for replacements in the form of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin. (Follow LIVE SCORE of IND vs BAN 1st Test here)

Good news for India is that Virat Kohli is back to his basics of scoring centuries for fun and he scored a sensational one in the last ODI against Bangladesh. Surely, Kohli's form is currently the biggest worry for Bangladesh's bowlers.

Here we bring you the Weather and Pitch report for the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN 1st Test Weather Report

As per the weather reports, there is a two percent chance of rain interrupting the Test match between India and Bangladesh. The weather conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket and no interruption is expected at the moment.

IND vs BAN 1st Test Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium pitch is know to be paradise for batters and spinners are also likely to get some help from the conditions.

IND vs BAN Possible Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam