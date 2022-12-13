IPL 2023: CSK post Ravindra Jadeja's picture to end RIFT rumours, check here

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja was making headlines when he deleted all the pictures of himself in the Chennai Super Kings jersey from his Instagram following the IPL 2022 season. The CSK all-rounder was named captain of the team last year but MS Dhoni took charge mid-season when the champion side were struggling to perform. Reports suggested that Jadeja was left unhappy after last season's performance and was expected to part ways with the franchise. However, another report came in that MS Dhoni made it clear to the management that Jadeja should be retained at any cost and the all-rounder will be part of the CSK side in IPL 2023.

To end the split rumours with Ravindra Jadeja, the IPL franchise posted a picture of him in a South Indian attire on Tuesday (December 13) and the cricketer also posted a picture of himself in the same outfit. (IPL 2023: Who has the biggest purse? Check full squads, slots left before December mini auction)

"Beautiful Tamil Son," said the caption of CSK's post of their star all-rounder. (IPL 2023 Auction: 405 cricketers set to go under hammer - Check full list)



Checkout the post below...

The star all-rounder has been playing for CSK since 2012 and his IPL career is brilliant so far. He has scored more than 2,500 runs and picked up 132 wickets in his 210 IPL games. Notably, Jadeja has also played for Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League. Coming to MS Dhoni, he will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which is likely his last. The legendary CSK captain is expected to bid goodbye to the fans in his likely last season.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Squad, budget and retained players list

Players retained: 18

Overseas players retained: 6

Money spent: Rs. 74.55 crore

Purse left: Rs. 20.45

Available slots and Overseas slots left: 7 and 2

CSK's retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: MS Dhoni (captain), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (INR 3.6 crore), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), KM Asif (INR 20 lakh), Narayan Jagadeesan (INR 20 lakh), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Adam Milne (INR 1.9 crore)