LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN Day 1, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: KL Rahul’s Team India ready to play ‘Bazball’

Team India were humbled 2-1 by a resurgent Bangladesh team in the three-match ODI series which the visitors managed to end on a high thanks to Ishan Kishan’s record double century. The Indian cricket team will now want to switch gears to prepare themselves for red-ball cricket as the first Test against Bangladesh gets underway in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14).

The Indian side will be led by KL Rahul with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after dislocating his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh last week. Shubman Gill is expected to take Rohit’s place at the top of the order alongside stand-in skipper Rahul.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be led by veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan with Tamim Iqbal missing both the ODI and the Test series with injury. The home side will have their task cut out against the world No. 2-ranked Test side India as they eye first-ever Test match win over them.

India have promised to play aggressive cricket, much like England’s ‘Bazball’ model which has powered them to a Test series win over Babar Azam’s Pakistan. India need win at least 5 of the next 6 upcoming Tests, which includes the next two Test matches against Bangladesh to assure them of a qualification spot in the World Test Championships final next year.

The Indian side is injury-hit with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja also ruled out with injury apart from skipper Rohit. It will be interesting to see if Jaydev Unadkat will make a return to Test cricket after a gap of 12 years. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav will be expected the carry the pace-bowling load while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will team up in the spin bowling department.

