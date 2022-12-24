Watch: 'Kapda Nikal Do,' Virat Kohli gets irritated as Bangladesh batters try to waste time, video goes viral - Check

In the ongoing second Test series between India and Bangladesh, a strange incident occurred on the second day of play (December 23) when Bangladesh's opening batsmen Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan stepped out to bat for the second time in the second Test. After Bangladesh's first innings total of 227 was answered by the Indian side with 314 runs, Bangladesh's hitters entered the field for their second innings. By the end of the second day, they had scored 7 runs in six overs.

In order to deny India any form of advantage, the hosts batted cautiously and avoided losing any wickets in the last overs of the day. The Indian players, though, were furious after a move by the Bangladesh hitters during the final few overs. Shanto, the Bangladeshi opener, infuriated Indian captain KL Rahul by wasting time. When Ashwin was bowling for India, the incident took place at the conclusion of the fourth over. At that point, some of the Bangladeshi players came onto the field with beverages, and Shanto asked for a new bat.

Rahul became irritated when the Bangladeshi batter tried as many as four different bats before choosing the original one alone. He approached him to examine the bat before complaining to the on-field umpire about Shanto's time-wasting behaviour. Both the legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the former Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed their unhappiness with the Bangladesh hitters' time-wasting strategy.

Then, when the Bangladeshi batter began tying his shoelaces during the final over of the day, Virat made a humorous motion to take off his shirt as well. The 34-year-old player was heard shouting, "Kapda nikal do (off your shirt)," and his motion to the batter to do so was captured on camera. With 10 wickets remaining, Bangladesh, which lost the first Test by a score of 188 runs, is still 80 runs behind India. They will try to trim the lead on the third day before posting a competitive total for India.