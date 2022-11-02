topStoriesenglish
RISHABH PANT

Half fit Karthik is better than Pant?, Fans questions Rohit's decision - Check Reactions

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have loved to bat first and added that left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India captain Rohit Sharma lost his first toss of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first in the Group 2 match of Super 12s in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. India went back to the original playing XI which played against Pakistan and Netherlands as Axar Patel replaced Deepak Hooda. However, that was the only change that India made in playing XI. Many cricket experts were expecting India to replace the injured Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant. Cricket fans were not happy with Rohit Sharma's playing XI for the Bangladesh game and expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Record at Adelaide Oval: India talisman likely to continue sublime form in Australia - Check Stats

 

India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate. Overall, India have a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016.

After winning the toss, Shakib said they have brought in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.

"Don't know what the best score is on this pitch. Know what's coming at us, we're well prepared. Boys gelling well together, everyone looking forward to this. Need to continue doing good things. Batting is one area we can improve. Our fast bowling is terrific," he expressed.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have loved to bat first and added that left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven.

"Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well," he stated.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

