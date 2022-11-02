Half fit Karthik is better than Pant?, Fans questions Rohit's decision - Check Reactions

India captain Rohit Sharma lost his first toss of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first in the Group 2 match of Super 12s in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. India went back to the original playing XI which played against Pakistan and Netherlands as Axar Patel replaced Deepak Hooda. However, that was the only change that India made in playing XI. Many cricket experts were expecting India to replace the injured Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant. Cricket fans were not happy with Rohit Sharma's playing XI for the Bangladesh game and expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Why does it happen every time that the player which everyone wishes should have played doesn't get to play a game and the consequences are not in our favour most of the time #INDvsBAN #RishabhPant #T20WC2022 — Chinmay Gharpure (@chinmay_8990) November 2, 2022

@ImRo45 @BCCI seriously no @RishabhPant17 again ____ @DineshKarthik u shd hve left ur position at ur own for @RishabhPant17



Shame on people who taking this decision, this vl be called the blunder of 2022 world-cup, it proves tht even @imVkohli doesn't give advise to Mgt — Aman Suman (@amansuman_2005) November 2, 2022

Why would you not play @RishabhPant17. He knows Australian pitches and has performed under pressure. How many chances would you give to @klrahul and @DineshKarthik. Best of players also need to feel the bowl and not playing RP in group stage will be an issue #BCCI #INDvsBAN — Shubham Baheti (@bahetishubham27) November 2, 2022

Have The Team Management of#TeamIndia is Doing Injustice to

Rishabh Pant as The BCCI hade done to Sanju Samson & Umran Malik for #T20worldcup22#RishabhPant#INDvsBAN#INDvBAN#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UDOJiXnltq — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) November 2, 2022

He will rule the world soon will permanently captain indian team in future #RishabhPant https://t.co/zulnv8f2PX — Nekibur Jaman7635 (@jaman7635) November 2, 2022

@ImRo45 @klrahul @BCCI today's performance will not be count , since it's no pressure at all .

Playing without Rishabh pant shows ego of management — Mohit Vats (@VATS0503) November 2, 2022

But rishab can only play semi if India wins today's match.

Bcoz pressure is on Indian team

Not on ban — Rajandeep Singh (@Rajandeep0024) November 2, 2022

Dinesh Karthik is curent need of India but Rishibh is the future of India. It's a game of gentalman. let's enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/JEmFoP6wNn — Suhas Joshi (@SuhasJoshi01) November 2, 2022

WHY RISHABH PANT IS NOT PLAYING??????



WORLD CUP KE BAAD KHILANE KA PLAN HAI?????#INDvsBAN #BANvIND #T20WorldCup #PAKvsZIM — RAHUL AGRAWAL (@RAHUL2494) November 2, 2022

Just remember the fact that THE SUN WILL RISE AGAIN @RishabhPant17 I can feel u bruh stay strong will skip this worldcup #RishabhPant — Nekibur Jaman7635 (@jaman7635) November 2, 2022

No Rishabh Pant and Chahal. Team selection ____ — Govind Kini (@gr_kini) November 2, 2022

RT sachinsinghg20 JUST IN _



_ Dinesh Karthik has resumed practice at Adelaide after suffering a niggle in the lower back _



_ However, Rishabh Pant is likely to replace him in the match vs Bangladesh on Wednesday __#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/GPWxStjo3q — Aseem Gaurav Kujur (@aseemgkujur) November 2, 2022

India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate. Overall, India have a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016.

After winning the toss, Shakib said they have brought in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.

"Don't know what the best score is on this pitch. Know what's coming at us, we're well prepared. Boys gelling well together, everyone looking forward to this. Need to continue doing good things. Batting is one area we can improve. Our fast bowling is terrific," he expressed.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have loved to bat first and added that left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven.

"Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well," he stated.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.