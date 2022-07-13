NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

India vs ENG 2nd ODI: HUGE blow for India, Virat Kohli may miss second game too, here’s WHY

Coming to the match, a blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kennington Oval. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:23 AM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who had to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12) due to a groin injury, is likely to sit out from the second ODI as well. According to news agency ANI sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England. During the first ODI on Tuesday, Kohli was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer here at the Kennington Oval.

Meanwhile, Kohli met former Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers batter DB Ravi Teja in UK. The 34-year-old Hyderabad batter revealed that Kohli was nicknamed ‘Chiru’ by him during the Under-15 days because the former RCB captain used to dance on Chiranjeevi’s songs.

“Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru @imVkohli #viratkohli,” Teja tweeted.

Chasing 111, Team India started off on a decent note with the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan steadily taking the innings forward. The duo scored 21 runs in six overs, before bringing the momentum in the game and smashing 35 runs in the next four overs.

The Men in Blue crossed the 50-run mark in 10 overs with both the batters standing unbeaten at the crease. Continuing the proceedings at a steady rate, Rohit brought up his half-century in 49 balls and helped Team India reach the 100-run mark in 18 overs.

(with ANI inputs)

