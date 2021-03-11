हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: India will take on England in the first of the five T20Is on Friday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

After a terrific win in the recently concluded Test series, the hosts will be looking to carry that momentum in the short format of the game as well.

On the other hand, the visitors would be eager to exact revenge of the humiliation they faced at the very same venue.

Considering the format of the game, it seems like a very even matchup with both sides having a decent chance of tipping the odds in their favour.

While India has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya who are known for their expertise in the T20 format, England has Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and company that can give a tough contest to their opponents.

The match will be played at 7 pm IST.

Match Details:

India vs England 1st T20I

Timing: 07:00 PM IST on March 12, 2021

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

How to watch India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match of India vs England 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar

India vs England 1st T20I, Dream11 Prediction:

IND vs ENG Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow

IND vs ENG All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

IND vs ENG Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan

IND vs ENG Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

IND vs ENG Captain: Virat Kohli

India vs England 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini

India vs England 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley

