India vs England 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara walks back after bizarre run-out, Watch

India’s No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara finding the most unusual ways to get dismissed, especially in the last two Tests against England. After getting caught at mid-wicket off the shoulder off short-leg fielder in the first Test, Pujara was dismissed in the second innings of the second Test in Chennai on Monday (February 15) when his bat got stuck in the pitch.

Pujara failed to add to his overnight score of 7 as he looked to turn Moeen Ali around the corner after stepping out of his crease but failed to get back with his bat getting stuck in the crease as wicketkeeper Ben Foakes whipped off the bails with Ollie Pope giving him the ball from short-leg.

Pujara’s foot was inches above the ground when Foakes dislodged the bails, meaning Pujara had to depart early in the day. Had the bat not gotten out of his hand, however, he would have comfortably been in.

This was Pujara’s ninth run-out of his career. Foakes has been lightening quick behind the stumps and managed to stump both Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant thanks to his quick hands behind the stumps.

In the first match, also played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Pujara fell in the first innings to a freak dismissal when a pull shot hit the short leg fielder and looped up to midwicket for a catch.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar lamented Pujara's poor fortune in the series, while there were also some funny reactions to his wicket. After the India No. 3’s dismissal, India slipped to 86/5 and 106/6 in spite of gaining 195-run lead in the first innings.

How unlucky has Pujara been this series! First Test short ball from Bess pulled perfectly, hits short leg fielder & lobs to short mid wicket & today bat getting stuck in the pitch. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were going strong in the middle with the lead extending to 333 runs. Kohli was unbeaten on 30 while Ashwin had scored 24 so far.

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets in the second innings.