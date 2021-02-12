India vs England 2nd Test: Joe Root’s side make four changes, Anderson and Bess out

The heroes of England’s first Test match against India – James Anderson and Dominic Bess – will miss the second Test which gets underway in Chennai from Saturday (February 18). Apart from Anderson and Bess, Jofra Archer will also sit out the second Test while wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will be missing the rest of the series.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and all-rounder Moeen Ali are likely to play the second Test against India. “England to make four changes in the final 12. Bess, Anderson, Archer and Buttler miss out. We are giving Anderson the best opportunity to be fully fit for the last two Tests,” skipper Joe Root said in a virtual press conference on Friday (February 12).

The England captain also confirmed that Foakes will take the gloves in all three Tests and Jonny Bairstow is likely to return as a specialist batsman for the last two Tests. Last week, England opener Zak Crawley was ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist.

England announced on Thursday night that Jofra Archer will miss the second Test after needing to take injections on his right elbow.

“Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The England team added that the issue is not related to previous injury. “The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad,” the ECB statement read.

England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England’s winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side’s hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

India, who have slipped to the fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final. The second Test will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

England final 12: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.