India vs England 3rd ODI: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming: Team India will aim to secure a hattrick of series wins against England, when both the sides lock horns in the final encounter of the three-match ODI series on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his boys have been in supreme form with the bat, but it is the bowling that let them down in the previous clash, which England won by six wickets.

It would be interesting to see if Kohli decides to stick with the pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya, who have so far been ineffective in the series. While Krunal may retain his place in the playing XI owing to his batting abilities and his potential to fire big in the death overs, Yuzvendra Chahal may get an opportunity in place of Kuldeep.

India won the first match 66 runs but bowed down in front of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in the following encounter. The pair played an instrumental role in helping England bounce back in the contest as they made mockery of a stiff 337-run chase in the second ODI, helping their side finish the contest inside 44 overs.

The series is currently squared at 1-1 and both the sides will look to finish the series on an emphatic note.

Here are all the details from India vs England 3rd ODI

When is the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England will be played on March 28.

Where is the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the third ODI between India and England start?

The third ODI between India and England will begin at 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How can I watch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England will live stream on the Hotstar plus Disney app. You can also catch live scores and updates here at zeenews.india.com.

Full Squad

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Matthew Parkinson