India vs England 4th T20I Dream XI Predictions: Toss up between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav

India vs England 4th T20I Dream XI Predictions: After enduring a tough defeat in the third encounter of the ongoing five-match T20I series, Team India will look to bounce back and settle the scores in the fourth clash, which will take place on Thursday evening.

KL Rahul, who is going through a lean patch, is likely to be included in the batting line-up, especially after gaining support from team skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour. However, it would be interesting to see if Rahul can get into his old groove or will it be another flop show from the star opener.

India vs England 4th T20I: All you need to know

Meanwhile, eyes will also be on Suryakumar Yadav's selection, as the Mumbai Indians batsman was snubbed from the playing XI of the previous encounter just after making his international debut, in which he didn't get a chance to showcase his batting abilities.

The visitors, on the other hand, would look to wrap up the series an take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 team, India vs England based on current performance

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 Captain: Jason Roy

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 Wicket keeper: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG 4th T20I, Dream 11 Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer

IND vs ENG 4th T20I PREDICTED XIs:

IND: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

ENG: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood