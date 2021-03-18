India vs England 4th T20I: LIVE streaming, venue, match timings, TV channels and other details

India will face England in the fourth T20I on Thursday (March 18) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 7pm onwards. The hosts are in a must-win game after going down by eight wickets in the third T20 game on Tuesday night.

Skipper Virat Kohli was in sizzling form with the bat, scoring 77 not out – his second successive half-century in T20 – but couldn’t lift the struggling Indian side as they posted a modest 156-run total after batting first. India will need to leave the toss factor behind and bat big even if they are sent in to bat first.

The form of opener KL Rahul will be a concern but batting coach Vikram Rathour went on to call Karnataka opener as India’s best batsman in T20 format. Meanwhile, England will look to seal the five-match T20 series by winning the fourth T20 and taking an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Here are all the details from India vs England 4th T20I

When will India vs England 4th T20I match start?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday (March 18).

Where will India vs England 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th T20I match?

The India vs England 4th T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20I match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer