India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes has the last laugh, removes Virat Kohli for duck

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday took revenge for a verbal spat with Virat Kohli as he removed the Indian skipper for a duck on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

In the 26th over of India’s innings, Stokes bowled a short ball and Kohli, while trying to defend it, managed to get only a feather of a glove on the ball before it went straight to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Notably, this is the only second instance when Kohli has been removed for a duck twice in a series as the star Indian batsman went back without scoring in the second Test of the series as well after falling prey to Moeen Ali. The last time Kohli got out for a duck twice in a series was in 2014 and interestingly it was also against England.

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes involved in verbal spat on Day 1

The day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test witnessed verbal altercation between Kohli and Stokes and umpire Virender Sharma had to intervene to bring things under control.

In the 13th over of the England innings, Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj bowled a bouncer to Ben Stokes and stared at the batsman. In response, Stokes uttered a few words but Siraj refrained from responding. However, Kohli decided to take matter into his hands and began his own duel with the English star all-rounder, and the two were seen engaging in a fiery exchange of words.

Notably, on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened the two before letting the situation escalate further.

Some heated exchanged between Kohli and Stokes - before that Stokes told something to Siraj.#INDvsENG#indvengpic.twitter.com/YeyGswHvH4 — Team India 2.0 (@teamindia2_0) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, England managed to register just 205 runs in their first innings after opting to bat first in the final Test of the series. Stokes (55) was the highest scorer for the visitors.

For India, spinners Axar Patel (26-7-68-4), Ravichandran Ashwin (19.5-4-47-3) and Washington Sundar (7-1-14-1) toyed with England.

It is worth mentioning that, India is currently leading the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch the series and secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. England, however, are already knocked out of the tournament.