India vs England 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

New Delhi: India are all set to lock horns with England in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing four-match series on Thursday. The hosts are pumped up after their fantastic win in the previous game, where they defeated the visitors by 10 wickets inside just two days in Ahmedabad.

It is, however, no excuse for Virat Kohli-led India to let the guards down as the fourth Test has more than the series at stake as the hosts need to win or draw the final Test of the series to confirm their berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at Lord's in June.

Notably, all the eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the duo took 18 wickets between them in the third Test. While in the batting department, Rohit Sharma will be the man to watch out for having hit half-century in the last Test.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root will be eyeing to get back in form after failing to make an impact in the pink-ball Test.

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 4) at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

How to watch India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for India vs England 4th Test:

IND vs ENG Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG Bowlers: Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

IND vs ENG Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG Vice-captain: Joe Root

IND vs ENG Captain: Virat Kohli

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson