Former India captain Virat Kohli's century drought did not end in the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday as he was bowled by English pacer Matthew Potts in the 25th over in the first innings. Kohli, who was batting on 11 in 19 balls with two boundaries on his name, was trying to leave the ball just outside off-stump. The ball skids on and hit Kohli's bat while he was in the middle of the leave and hit the middle of the off stump.

As soon as Kohli was dismissed a photo was shared online where Potts' can be seen training with the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. A Twitter user claimed that Potts has learned from the Men In Green's speedster.

Matthew Potts has now got Kane Williamson out three times in four innings, and Virat Kohli once in one innings.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/j9fshHOtXQ — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 1, 2022

Throwback: Matthew Potts getting some tips from Qalandars' bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi during Pakistan Super League earlier this year!#Cricket pic.twitter.com/4LSUhsgzub — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 1, 2022

Durham seamer Matthew Potts represented Lahore Qalandars in the early stages of the 2022 Pakistan Super League. Potts had excelled for Durham in the T20 Blast, finishing the 2019, 2020 and 2021 campaigns as the club’s leading wicket-taker. Overall, he has picked up 49 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 22. He’s also enjoyed red-ball success for Durham, taking 42 wickets in 18 first-class appearances, as well as picking up three wickets in five matches for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Virat has had to endure a rough patch in the last couple of years. Kohli, who scored his last century in November 2019, currently has 71 international hundreds to his name. He has scored 27 centuries in Tests and 43 hundred in ODIs. It has been 952 days since Kohli scored a century in international cricket.