Afridi behind Kohli's dismissal? photo of Potts training with Pakistan pacer surface online

As soon as Kohli was dismissed a photo was shared online where Potts' can be seen training with the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. A Twitter user claimed that Potts has learned from the Men In Green's speedster. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli's century drought did not end in the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday as he was bowled by English pacer Matthew Potts in the 25th over in the first innings. Kohli, who was batting on 11 in 19 balls with two boundaries on his name, was trying to leave the ball just outside off-stump. The ball skids on and hit Kohli's bat while he was in the middle of the leave and hit the middle of the off stump. 

Durham seamer Matthew Potts represented Lahore Qalandars in the early stages of the 2022 Pakistan Super League. Potts had excelled for Durham in the T20 Blast, finishing the 2019, 2020 and 2021 campaigns as the club’s leading wicket-taker. Overall, he has picked up 49 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 22. He’s also enjoyed red-ball success for Durham, taking 42 wickets in 18 first-class appearances, as well as picking up three wickets in five matches for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Virat has had to endure a rough patch in the last couple of years. Kohli, who scored his last century in November 2019, currently has 71 international hundreds to his name. He has scored 27 centuries in Tests and 43 hundred in ODIs. It has been 952 days since Kohli scored a century in international cricket. 

