India vs England: Hardik Pandya pens emotional note ahead of brother Krunal’s birthday

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya couldn’t have asked for a better present on his 30th birthday than a dream debut in ODIs just a day earlier. Krunal broke the world record for the fastest fifty on ODI debut as he set up India’s 66-run win over England at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 23).

After his whirlwind knock, Krunal was unable to hold back his tears as he dedicated his record-breaking fifty to his late father during the mid-inning break. Krunal was also handed his ODI cap by brother Hardik in an emotional cap presentation ceremony wherein the Mumbai Indians all-rounder was filled with emotions. Krunal looked up to the heavens and pointed his cap towards the skies.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder smashed match-winning 31-ball 59, reaching his record fifty in just 26 balls. Krunal stitched a 112-run stand in just 57 balls with KL Rahul as the duo helped India post a competitive total of 317, which in the end proved too much for the visitors.

Taking to social media after India's emphatic win, Hardik penned an emotional note to his brother.

“Papa would be proud. He’s smiling down on you bhai and sent an early birthday gift for you. You deserve the world and more. I couldn’t be happier for you bhai. This one is for you Papa,” Hardik wrote in his post.

Krunal Pandya also took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note to his late father, dedicating his match-winning performance to him.

“Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa,” Krunal wrote.

Krunal also picked up a wicket as India restricted England to 251 in 42.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.