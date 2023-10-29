India Vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 29 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

When England visit Lucknow, the City of Nawabs, on Sunday, October 29, Team India will be anything but polite hosts in this city renowned for its kindness and hospitality. At the BRSABV Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma's team will face Jos Buttler's inexperienced team in an attempt to win the World Cup 2023 six times in a row, while the visiting team will be playing with nothing left to lose.

Rohit Sharma's 2019 World Cup campaign was nothing short of spectacular. The Indian opening batsman showcased his batting prowess, amassing a record-breaking five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. Sharma's elegant strokeplay and impeccable timing left fans and critics in awe. He played a pivotal role in India's journey to the semi-finals, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 648 runs. This year, it looks like he will repeat his heroics from the 2019 campaign.

When is India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 going to take place?

The India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 will take place on Sunday, October 29.

Where is India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 going to take place?

The India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 start?

The India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 on TV in India?

TheIndia vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 in India For Free?

The India vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 29 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.