India vs England: Virat Kohli sets fitness goals, sweats out in gym despite being on a break – WATCH

Team India skipper Virat Kohli might be on a break in the UK, but the star batsman is still sweating it out in the gym to ensure that he is fit and ready for the five-match Test series against England, which is set to commence from August 4.

The Indian Test squad is currently on a two-week break in the United Kingdom after playing the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand last month. But, Kohli once again showed why he is a fitness freak as the 32-year-old cricketer took to Instagram to share a video of his intense workout on Tuesday (July 6).

In the video, Kohli can be seen doing both snatch exercise and lunges at the same time with crazy weights.

It is worth mentioning that after initially starting as someone, who was often ridiculed as a chubby cricketer, Kohli worked on his fitness and has gone to become an inspiration for the young generations. A mighty batsman, Kohli is also one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian national team and he has definitely set the fitness standards for his fellow cricketers.

Meanwhile, Team India will be eager to clinch the Test series against England after India losing the all-important WTC final by 8 wickets.

Also, the series is set to be played in front of full capacity crowds after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The British PM said that they will lift the limit on the number of people attending concerts and sports events from July 19.