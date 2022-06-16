The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (June 15) announced the squad for the upcoming two T20Is against Ireland later this month. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the team with regular captain Rohit Sharma part of the one-off Test squad to face England from July 1. One of the top names in T20 squad saw a maiden call-up for young batter Rahul Tripathi.

The Maharashtra and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter was rewarded for his IPL 2022 performance. He scored 413 runs in IPL 2022 while playing for SRH. Social media was elated with Tripathi earning his maiden Team India call-up and his name was one of the trending as soon as the squad was announced.

His voice beaming with happiness, talented Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi termed his maiden India call-up, a result of his enormous hardwork put in over the years. The 31-year-old right-hand batter Tripathi has been one of the most consistent uncapped IPL player over six seasons with 2022 edition being his best as he totalled 413 runs at a strike-rate of 158.24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tripathi, a son of an Army man, has been consistently performing in the IPL and also for his domestic side Maharashtra. “It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it),” Tripathi told PTI news agency.

“I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard-work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best,” added Tripathi, who has the distinction of twice hitting six sixes in an over in local tournaments.

Tripathi, who has played for the prestigious Deccan Gymkhana club, one of the oldest in Pune, has 2,540 first class runs from 47 matches. He has also captained Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

(with PTI inputs)