India Vs Ireland 2023 1st T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE In India

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will be up against Ireland in the first game of three-match T20I series at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday. The Indian cricket team are coming into this series on the back of a 2-3 series loss to the West Indies - their first series loss to Windies in 17 years.

The T20I series against Ireland will witness an almost new-look Men-in-Blue side with most of the senior players given a break ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament later this month. Bumrah himself is returning to international cricket after a gap of almost 11 months and will become India's 11th captain in T20I cricket.

India will definitely have a new-look opening pair with Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is also the vice-captain in this series, set to open with Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The middle-order will also have some new faces with Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh earning his first international call-up after a sensational IPL 2023 while the wicketkeeper's berth will be toss-up between Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson.



The selectors will look to keep an eye on the fitness of pace bowlers Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Washington Sundar will also be raring to go while returning from injury.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by Paul Stirling with Mark Adair - who is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023 among Test-playing nations - will be leading the bowling attack along with Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Little.

_ _ "Very happy to be back."



Captain Jasprit Bumrah - making a comeback - takes us through his emotions ahead of the #IREvIND T20I series. #TeamIndia | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/IR9Rtp26gi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Village Stadium, Malahide in Dublin HERE…

When is India vs Ireland 1st T20I going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I will take place on Friday, August 18.

Where is India vs Ireland 1st T20I going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be held at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin.

What time will India vs Ireland 1st T20I start?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I on TV in India?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be available LIVE on Sports 18 Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Ireland 1st T20I for free in India?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Josh Little, Ben White