India Vs Ireland 2023 3rd T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE 3rd T20I LIVE In India

Jasprit Bumrah will have to balance between adding miles to his legs and checking his team’s bench-strength as India aim to complete a comfortable clean-sweep against Ireland in the three-match T20 series in Dublin on Wednesday. The Indian skipper for the series has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but will need to take an informed call if he intends to play a third consecutive game on the bounce in five days even though it is a T20 affair.

The more Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna bowl, the fitter they will get, better the rhythm will be and greater the pace in their deliveries – ingredients that are a must to cook a perfect recipe to trouble Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, the skipper along with stand-in head coach Sitanshu Kotak will also have to keep in mind that there is an Asian Games to be played and some of the reserve bench players might just be undercooked. The inconsequential third game gives this think-tank a chance to check out players like Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, who haven't yet got a game in the series.



Here are all the details about India vs Ireland 3rd T20I at Village Stadium, Malahide in Dublin HERE…

When is India vs Ireland 3rd T20I going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday, August 23.

Where is India vs Ireland 3rd T20I going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be held at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin.

What time will India vs Ireland 3rd T20I start?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs Ireland 3rd T20I on TV in India?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be available LIVE on Sports 18 Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I for free in India?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand/Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White/Theo van Woerkom

(with PTI inputs)