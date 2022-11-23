India vs New Zealand 2022 ODI series: Shikhar Dhawan-led side eye more glory, check full squads, TV Timing, Live Streaming details HERE

Team India secured a T20 series win over New Zealand after the rain-hit third T20I ended in a tie according to DLS method on Tuesday (November 22). The focus will now shift to Auckland, where Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the ODI side for a three-match series beginning on Friday (November 25).

Dhawan has led India to back-to-back series ODI series wins in West Indies and Zimbabwe and will look to continue the winning run with the 50-over ODI World Cup set to take place in India next year. The Playing XI is also expected to feature young opener Shubman Gill, who man the ‘Player of the series’ award in the last two series in Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Post-win handshakes and smiles as #TeamIndia sign off from Napier with a series win __#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jjGd2RfPv3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022

India look set to stick with Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper, after his maiden ODI ton in series against England earlier this year. The series will be a testing one for Shreyas Iyer as well, who has struggled with short ball in the T20I series against New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of skipper Kane Williamson who missed the third and final T20 match due to a medical appointment. The likes of Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell will also be available for the three-match ODI series.

India vs NZ 2022 ODI Full Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK), Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

India vs NZ 2022 ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: November 25, Auckland

2nd ODI: November 27, Hamilton

3rd ODI: November 30, Christchurch

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand ODI series in India?

India vs New Zealand ODI series will be telecast Live and Live Streamed on Prime Video in India.