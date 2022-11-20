India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20I match online and on TV?

Time for some more T20 action as India prepares to take on New Zealand in their own backyard today on November 20 (Sunday) at Mount Maunganui. The first T20I was completely washed out and though there is chance of rain affecting this game, let's be hopeful for a shortened match at least. Both teams look solid. New Zealand are a good mix of young and senior players. On the other hand, India are a relatively younger side. These two are losing semi-finalists from the T20 World Cup 2022 and both teams look to restart and reboot as far as their T20 approach is concerned.

Team India are looking to build a new squad with next World Cup, in 2024, just 18 months away. This is a golden chance for someone like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill to cement their place in the side. Umran Malik, the fast bowler from J&K, will be a key bowler for India. The Men In Blue have been in search for an out and out pacer who clicks over 140 kph consistently. Umran is that bowler and what he needs to do is get some disciplined. The selectors and management, at the same time, will need to back him and not be impatient, starting from this series. He may go for runs initially but Indian team needs to support him through such tough times.

New Zealand's Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips will be the key players for New Zealand going into this contest. They are young and dynamic and the future of New Zealand cricket. Kan Williamson will lead the Black Caps, and would look to score some runs to get some form as he has been struggling of late, with scoring as wellas strike rate.

Ahead of Sunday's second T20I match between India and New Zealand, check all the livestreaming details below:

What time will the second T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The second T20I match India vs New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.

When will the second T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second T20I match India vs New Zealand will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second T20I match India vs New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channel can I watch second T20I match India vs New Zealand match?

The second T20I match India vs New Zealand will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second T20I match India vs New Zealand match?

The second T20I match India vs New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.