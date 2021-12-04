India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: R Ashwin takes review after getting bowled, video goes viral - WATCH

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday (December 4) was dismissed for a golden duck in the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. However, the dismissal followed a funny sequence of events that went viral on social media as Ashwin tried to review the decision despite being bowled.

Not knowing that Ajaz Patel's delivery had clipped the top of the off-stump and dislodged the bails, Ashwin initially thought that he had been wrongly given out caught behind.

He immediately signalled for a review, but soon realised his mistake and made his way to the dressing room even as the Wankhede Stadium screen kept flashing the decision under review sign.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Ashwin taking a review after getting bowled by Patel #INDvzNZpic.twitter.com/VFd2nQMKvG — Daniyal Mirza (@Danitweets___) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg trolled Ashwin and said that he should have consulted his partner, Mayank Agarwal, before going for the review.

"Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire. #INDvzNZ," tweeted Hogg.

Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire. #INDvzNZ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 4, 2021

The ball which dislodged Ashwin's bails was in fact a peach of a delivery. The batter stretched forward to defend but the arc of the delivery was such that Ashwin couldn't quite get to the pitch of the ball as it landed in front and spun just enough to beat the bat and shave the off-stump.

Ashwin's dismissal off the first ball he faced left India at 224 for six. His dismissal also placed Patel on a hat-trick as the New Zealander had dismissed Wriddhiman Saha LBW with his previous delivery.

Axar Patel then joined Agarwal at the crease and the duo guided India to 291 before Agarwal fell to Patel on 150, the Kiwi bowler's seventh wicket of the day.

India finally managed to put 325 on the board with Patel taking all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings.